Southwest Memphis shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Officials said it happened near Ford Road and King Road.
One man was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
No suspect information is known.
If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Offcs are on the scene at Ford and King regarding a shooting. One male was shot and xported to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. If anyone has any information they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 13, 2018
Trending stories:
- MPD: Girlfriend grabs gun in Southeast Memphis; shoots, kills boyfriend
- Two dead, one critical in crash involving 18-wheeler
- Multi-Platinum music producer from Memphis killed over weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}