  • Southwest Memphis shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a Tuesday afternoon shooting. 

    Officials said it happened near Ford Road and King Road. 

    One man was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is known.

    If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories