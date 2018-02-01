Space heaters recalled due to fire hazard

Thousands of space heaters are being recalled because of a malfunction that could cause a fire.
Vornado has already received five reports the electric space heaters caught fire but no injuries or property damage has been reported.
"This recall involves Vornado Sunny CS (cribside) model EH1-0090 electric space heaters. They were sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors. The heaters measure approximately 12 inches high, 8 inches deep and 11 inches at the base. The controls are mounted in a soft touch panel on the top of the unit with a multi-color display in the center of the control panel. “Vornadobaby” is printed on the side of the heater. The Vornado logo is printed on the front center of the unit. The model/type “SUNNY CS EH1-0090” and serial number are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap. The recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX)," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
If you or someone you know owns one of these, unplug it immediately and contact Vornado for instruction on how to get a free one sent to you.
