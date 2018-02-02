Special Education Teacher name SCS High School Teacher of the Year

Special Education Teacher Tonyal Mathes was named SCS High School Teacher of the Year, and was surprised with the news Friday morning.
FOX13 found out Mathes works in a college campus transition program that integrates with the University of Memphis. She helps disabled SCS graduates transition into the workforce.
“I have to keep myself professionally educated on the things to do, have the right connections with employers, and community stake holders,” she said. “So, I know how to come back in the classroom and lead and teach my young people.”
Mathes said she helped form the program.
“We didn’t actually have the formula, but we did have the research base mythology,” she said.
Her students work at internships four out of the five school days, and she stops by every one of them.
“I feel like it’s the buy in from the student, one,” she said. “And the teacher student relationship, that’s first.”
