St. Jude to build $400-million advanced research center

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is spending more than $400 million to build an advanced research center.
The 625,000-square-foot center will be used to attract scientists and clinicians to the hospital. In a news release, the hospital said they are trying to break ground in spring of 2018, and open sometime in 2021.
“The advanced research center will bring together a powerful combination of talent and technology in a space designed to propel discovery,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and chief executive officer. “We are creating an environment where scientists and clinicians will have ready access to leading-edge resources and opportunities to pursue breakthroughs in hopes of accelerating progress in treating and curing catastrophic pediatric diseases.”
The research center will help St. Jude stay on the forefront of battling childhood cancer. The hospital said this set up St. Jude for the long term.
The eight-story building will have two floors dedicated for evolving technology.
“Every aspect of the advanced research center has been customized to inspire and support researchers who seek to lead and collaborate,” said James I. Morgan, Ph.D., St. Jude scientific director and executive vice president. “We have committed critical resources to equip the brightest minds in science with the world’s most sophisticated technologies and equipment so that we can continue to speed discoveries that will save children.”
