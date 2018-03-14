Still no word on Tubby Smith's future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 was on Tubby Smith watch all day Tuesday. Questions remain if Smith will remain the head coach of the men's basketball team at the University of Memphis.
We learned of a meeting that was supposed to take place Tuesday between Smith and school leaders.
So far, we have not heard anything about Smith's future or if a meeting, in fact, took place. Smith, a hall of famer, left Texas Tech in 2016 to take over the Tigers’ program.
We are continuing to monitor the decision and will update viewers online and on-air.
