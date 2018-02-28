Stolen Innocence: Saving our youth from world of sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen disappeared for nearly 3 months, thought to be a runaway. Unfortunately, we have learned that she was lured away by sexual predators, living life on the streets -- a young victim of sex trafficking.
Now months after her daughter returned home, a mother is on a quest to never let this happen to another teen or family.
We speak with the mother who's transformed her initial anger into action Wednesday on FOX13 News at 9.
Find out the steps she's taking to help other victims and families of sex trafficking, and the laws she's trying to pass in the Tennessee General Assembly that takes direct aim at the places where these crimes are committed.
