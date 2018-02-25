  • Storms cause destruction in multiple Arkansas cities

    Updated:

    Severe storms caused major damage to numerous areas in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

    The roof was partially ripped off a hotel in Osceola, and a several buildings were damaged just down the road in Keiser.

    PHOTOS: Damage from apparent tornado at Arkansas hotel

    LATEST: Strong storms moving through the Mid-South

    Tony Atkins was the first Mid-South reporter on the scene at the Roadway Inn in Osceola. He arrived to find parts of the roof missing, debris strewn all around the area, windows smashed out of a car and more.

    In Keiser, Zach Crenshaw witnessed more devastation. A gas station is demolished, roofs were ripped off multiple homes, and the side was heavily damaged on an apartment building.

    “(We) got in the bathtub and put a mattress over us,” one Keiser resident told FOX13. “One of the scariest experiences I’ve ever had.”

    “It sounded like a train,” another resident said when describing the storm. “Thank God we’re alive.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories