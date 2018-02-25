Storms cause destruction in multiple Arkansas cities

Severe storms caused major damage to numerous areas in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
The roof was partially ripped off a hotel in Osceola, and a several buildings were damaged just down the road in Keiser.
Tony Atkins was the first Mid-South reporter on the scene at the Roadway Inn in Osceola. He arrived to find parts of the roof missing, debris strewn all around the area, windows smashed out of a car and more.
One injured - expected to be okay. Unclear if he was thrown or hit by debris.
In Keiser, Zach Crenshaw witnessed more devastation. A gas station is demolished, roofs were ripped off multiple homes, and the side was heavily damaged on an apartment building.
It was directly hit. This gas station was demolished. I've seen roofs off multiple homes.
Tons of police from all over the area.
No word on injuries but "ambulances were here" according to officer.
“(We) got in the bathtub and put a mattress over us,” one Keiser resident told FOX13. “One of the scariest experiences I’ve ever had.”
“It sounded like a train,” another resident said when describing the storm. “Thank God we’re alive.”
