  • Strong to severe storms expected for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Be weather alert today—especially if you live east of the MS river.
    • Strong to severe storms possible later this morning into the afternoon.
    • Cities east of the Tennessee River have the greatest chance of experiencing severe weather.
    • Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon will stay warm in the upper 60s/low 70s.   
    • A major cool down expected for the first day of Spring on Tuesday.
    • Watch the video above for your stormy and warm Monday.
       

