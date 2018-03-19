Strong to severe storms expected, Tornado Watch issued for parts of Mid-South

- Three Mid-South counties are under a Tornado Watch: Tippah County, McNairy County and Alcorn County. This is effective until 11:00 p.m.
- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 4:45 p.m. for Tippah County.
- Be weather alert today—especially if you live east of the MS river.
- Strong to severe storms possible later this morning into the afternoon.
- Cities east of the Tennessee River have the greatest chance of experiencing severe weather.
- Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon will stay warm in the upper 60s/low 70s.
- A major cool down expected for the first day of Spring on Tuesday.
- Watch the video above for your stormy and warm Monday.
Trending stories:
- Latest: Zoe Jordan found safe, 'person of interest' released without charges
- Missing toddler, Zoe Jordan, found safe
- Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}