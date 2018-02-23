0 Student in recovery after being jumped by group of teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A high school student recovered Thursday night after being jumped by a group of teens.

She had to be rushed to LeBohneur Children’s Hospital by her mother.

Memphis police could only confirm that they responded to a fight call at 2:48 p.m.

The mother said her daughter was punched, thrown to the ground and kicked in the head by a group of five people.

The mother had to break up the fight.

“When I was breaking them up, three or four more people came out of nowhere, and they just slung her to the ground. I'm pulling them off of her. I get one off of her and here comes another one,” she said.

The attack did not last long, but the teen had to be taken to the hospital.

She had scratches and bruises on her face. Her eye had been cut and was bleeding internally.

“It was so much blood, I didn't know what it was,” said the mother, standing outside LeBohneur. “She is still crying, she is still upset.”

She told FOX13 this was not the first time her daughter was bullied.

The mother told FOX13 she has been reporting incidents to the principal since December. The Overton High School principal told the mother he will review Thursday’s incident and take appropriate action.

It is not the only fight at Overton High School.

There is an entire Instagram Page dedicated to bare knuckle brawls at the school.

“I'm just so tired of the bullying, Period. It is been my biggest fear since my kids went to school, getting jumped on,” said the mother.

For the mother, that fear has been realized, and she hopes the school cracks down before another student is beat-down.

