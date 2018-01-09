Study: 247 Ole Miss students registered to get 'Sugar Daddies' or 'Sugar Mamas'

According to a report by the Clarion Ledger, a study shows at least 247 Ole Miss Students are registered on a website to get ‘sugar daddies’ or ‘sugar mamas.’
The site is called Seeking Arrangements. It site defines ‘sugar babies’ as attractive young people looking for the finer things in life.
The Clarion Ledger also said Ole Miss ranks 43 out of 50 in the country for Sugar Babies.
Number show a sugar daddy provides at least $2800 a month. The site also claims it’s a way for students to pay off loans.
