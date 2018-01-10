  • Study: Memphis #1 for Black Entrepreneurs

    Memphis is home to good BBQ, great music, and according to one website, it is the best city for black entrepreneurs. 

    According to FastCompany, the city's low unemployment rate helps the businesses thrive. The 'hustle and bustle' attitude of the city helped it top the list as well. 

