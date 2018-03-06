Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures expected for Tuesday

- Great news: LEAVE THE UMBRELLA AT HOME
- You WILL want the coat.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
- Winds will be breezy with a Wind Advisory until this evening for our northern counties.
- Plenty of sunshine—and slightly cooler temperatures--expected for the rest of the work week.
- Watch the video above for a look at the dry and mild conditions for Tuesday.
