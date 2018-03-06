  • Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures expected for Tuesday

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Great news: LEAVE THE UMBRELLA AT HOME 
    • You WILL want the coat.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
    • Winds will be breezy with a Wind Advisory until this evening for our northern counties. 
    • Plenty of sunshine—and slightly cooler temperatures--expected for the rest of the work week.
    • Watch the video above for a look at the dry and mild conditions for Tuesday.

