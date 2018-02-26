Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the jacket and sunglasses before walking out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
- Rain chances will stay low until Wednesday.
- Strong to severe storms expected mainly south of I-40 with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail.
- Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”—especially south of I-40.
- Watch the video above for a look at the dry and pleasant conditions for Monday
