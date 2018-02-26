  • Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Grab the jacket and sunglasses before walking out the door.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain chances will stay low until Wednesday. 
    • Strong to severe storms expected mainly south of I-40 with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. 
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”—especially south of I-40. 
    • Watch the video above for a look at the dry and pleasant conditions for Monday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories