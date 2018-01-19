Survivor of deadly crash responsive after 12-day wait

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The sole survivor inside an SUV involved in a crash in Southeast Shelby County on January 5 is now responsive, according to family.
Mauricus Murdock, 20, is alive and family is expecting him to be okay. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student was ejected from an SUV that crashed in an accident that killed three of his friends. Katie Coleman, Aniya Brown, and Alfred Motlow were all killed.
“He opened his eyes, and he was looking like he wanted to cry. But I told him don’t cry. I’ve cried enough,” said Farrah Garrett, Murdock’s aunt.
Martavius French, Murdock’s younger brother, said it’s tough seeing his older brother in ICU.
“It’s heartbreaking,” French said.
French and Murdock lost their mother and grandmother at a young age which forced Murdock to live with his aunt, Farrah Garrett.
“He’s like a child to me,” Grant said.
At times, uncertainty took over, but hope never went away.
While this family is happy Murdock will recover, they know it will be a long road ahead.
A GoFundMe account was created to help cover Murdock's medical expenses.
