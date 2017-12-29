  • Suspect accused of killing relative and critically injuring another, SCSO says

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.

    The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove.

    Officials told us a man was found dead after being shot in the head by a relative. The suspect is also accused of pistol whipping another relative who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    The 26-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.

    We're working to learn more information and will have the latest updates on FOX13 News at 9.

    Trending Now:

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories