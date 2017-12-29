Suspect accused of killing relative and critically injuring another, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.
The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove.
Officials told us a man was found dead after being shot in the head by a relative. The suspect is also accused of pistol whipping another relative who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The 26-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.
#BREAKING— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 29, 2017
HOMICIDE IN SHELBY COUNTY:
One man is dead and another man injured in Raleigh.
SCSO has a person in custody. I'm told the suspect is a relative of both victims, a 26-yo man.
Happened on Walden Glen within the last hour. pic.twitter.com/vPnfvbruMW
