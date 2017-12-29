  • Suspect accused of killing stepfather and critically injuring uncle, SCSO says

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.

    The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove.

    Officials told us a man was found dead and his stepson is the suspect in the investigation. The suspect additionally is accused of pistol whipping his uncle who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

    The 26-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.

