Suspect accused of killing stepfather and critically injuring uncle, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working a homicide investigation in Raleigh.
The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove.
Officials told us a man was found dead and his stepson is the suspect in the investigation. The suspect additionally is accused of pistol whipping his uncle who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The 26-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.
We're working to learn more information and will have the latest updates on FOX13 News at 9.
#BREAKING— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) December 29, 2017
HOMICIDE IN SHELBY COUNTY:
One man is dead and another man injured in Raleigh.
SCSO has a person in custody. I'm told the suspect is a relative of both victims, a 26-yo man.
Happened on Walden Glen within the last hour. pic.twitter.com/vPnfvbruMW
Trending Now:
- 7 people, including 2 gang members, arrested in Wolfchase Galleria disturbance/shooting
- Critical crash overnight leaves 4 men in hospital
- 1,000+ without water in Arkansas, mayor says repairs soon to be made
- Memphis Weather: Grab your thickest jacket!
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}