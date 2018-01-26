Suspect arrested after carjacking in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is behind bars after a carjacking in Frayser.
Memphis police responded to the carjacking Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Overton Crossing.
The armed suspect stole the victim's truck, and the truck was later spotted around 9 p.m. The suspect jumped out of the truck and led police on a brief foot chase in the 1700 block of Gowan.
The suspect was then captured and taken into custody.
