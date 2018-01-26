  • Suspect arrested after carjacking in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is behind bars after a carjacking in Frayser. 

    Memphis police responded to the carjacking Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Overton Crossing. 

    The armed suspect stole the victim's truck, and the truck was later spotted around 9 p.m. The suspect jumped out of the truck and led police on a brief foot chase in the 1700 block of Gowan. 

    The suspect was then captured and taken into custody.

