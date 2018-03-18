Suspect arrested following Zoe Jordan kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police told FOX13 James Williams, 18, was arrested after investigators said he kidnapped Zoe Jordan.
Williams was arrested March 18th and charged with kidnapping and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.
Officers searched the city of Memphis for 13 hours looking for Zoe Jordan this weekend.
Police were called to D-bo's in Southeast Memphis at 8:14 Friday night. Danielle Brown, Zoe's mother, told officers her baby was inside a car that was stolen.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, police were lead to Benoit and Clearly Dr. At that time, police located Zoe Jordan.
MPD told FOX13, the man who made the discovery was an ambassador.
Zoe Jordan was immediately taken to LeBonheur for evaluation.
