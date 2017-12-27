  • Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Wolfchase Galleria

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis man has been identified by police as a suspect after a shooting at Wolfchase Mall Tuesday night.

    REALTED: Three shot outside Wolfchase Galleria, 4 people detained

    Marquice Lester, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after the incident.

    MPD told FOX13 this an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information concerning this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories