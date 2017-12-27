Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis man has been identified by police as a suspect after a shooting at Wolfchase Mall Tuesday night.
Marquice Lester, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after the incident.
Marquice Lester 23, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon for his role in the shooting at 2700 N. Germantown Parkway.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2017
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information concerning this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
