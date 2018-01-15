Suspect arrested, one still at large after Family Dollar robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect responsible for robbing a local Family Dollar. The incident happened January 13 at the 3315 East Shelby Drive location.
Two men entered the business. The first suspect held out a handgun while the second suspect took money from the cash register. After receiving the money, both men fled the scene.
The first suspect has been identified as Jaciel Jordan. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
The second suspect is still at large.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
