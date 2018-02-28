Suspect at large after stealing rifle, shotgun from deputy's car

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy’s work car was broken into early Monday morning.
The suspect was caught on camera for four hours, breaking the gun vault and then stealing a rifle and shotgun. Covington police told FOX13 the shotgun has been recovered.
Detectives are going over surveillance video, working to identify the suspect.
There have been multiple car break-ins in Covington within the last month. It is unclear if the same suspect is responsible.
FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw is talking to investigators and people in town. He’ll have the full story tonight at 9.
