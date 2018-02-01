0 Suspect behind bars after shooting man 4 times in head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is now behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a violent shooting that happened back in October of last year.

Police say Kevion McDonald shot Carlos Smith several times leaving him for dead.

We know the victim was shot in the head at least 4 times. That's not all, while Carlos Smith was on the ground begging for his life, police also said McDonald stood over him and shot him 2 more times.

Miraculously, Smith survived and was even strong enough to point the finger at the man who pulled the trigger.

Trending stories:

The shooting happened last year just before 3 in the morning on October 4th.

The violence woke an otherwise sleepy neighborhood. A police affidavit explains what happened. The victim Carlos Smith got into an altercation with the suspect Kevion McDonald.

Smith was shot 4 times in the head, and as he laid on the ground pleading for his life, McDonald stood over him and fired 2 more shots, according to police records.

Smith was able to stumble to a neighbor’s house and they called police. When MPD arrived, officers said Smith mumbled, "Kevion shot me" before being taken to Regional One. But Miraculously, after 39 days in the hospital and several lengthy surgeries, Smith from his hospital bed was able to positively identify McDonald as the man who shot him while he begged for his life. We can now tell you that McDonald is behind bars facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a fire arm during commission of a dangerous felony.

We spoke with the neighbor who called police. He told us he was happy to hear that the suspect is now behind bars.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.