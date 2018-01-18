Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Memphis.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Decatur Street.
Deputies were serving a warrant when shots were exchanged between the suspect and a deputy. The suspect identified as Bryan Gregory was struck in the shoulder and rushed to Regional One Medical. He was listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. The suspect was a known drug dealer in the area, according to officials.
The deputy was hit by a shrapnel and is being treated.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the ongoing investigation.
Watch FOX13 News at 10 for the latest developments.
Trending stories:
- Two people injured in MATA Bus Crash
- Woman shot and killed at Mississippi Walmart
- CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to hazardous road conditions
- More than 170 crashes reported in Memphis in less than 24 hours
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}