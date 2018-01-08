  • Suspect fatally shot by officers in Horn Lake

    By: Shelby Sansone

    One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Horn Lake. 

    District Attorney John Champion said the shooting was in connection with multiple armed robberies at ATMs in the area. 

    A plain clothed officer had a hunch and set up surveillance in the area. While staking out, multiple officers were watching.

    After 4 a.m. Monday morning, a man approached the officer with a handgun. When the officer announced himself, the suspect ran, and jumped in an Impala.

    Police cars followed the suspect until the suspect's vehicle spun out. 

    The suspect fired one shot. Three officers returned fire fatally striking the suspect. 

