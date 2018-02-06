Suspect flees scene after man is shot and killed near downtown

A suspect is at large after a downtown shooting.
Memphis Police Department said it happened Monday evening near Exchange Avenue and Hamlin Place.
A man was shot around 6:30 p.m. and was later pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene wearing a University of Memphis sweatshirt. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.
