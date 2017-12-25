MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department were involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings Monday afternoon that spread throughout the city and county.
MPD told FOX13 around 1:27 p.m., they responded to a carjacking in the 3100 block of Barron Ave. The suspect took a Kia Optima.
PHOTOS: Suspect in custody after carjacking two vehicles Christmas Day
The suspect then took a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Highway 70 and Airline Road in Arlington about 30 mins. later.
The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody when the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Mullins Station Road and Whitten Road just after 3:15 p.m.
MPD confirmed the man arrested was Ray Burns. Burns, 35, had a warrant out for his arrest for committing multiple crimes in Memphis.
RELATED: Man wanted for multiple crimes in Memphis
Burns was wanted for Carjacking and Possessing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}