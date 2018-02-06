  • Suspect in custody for viral child porn video

    UPDATE: February 6, 2018. 

    Germaine Moore turned himself into police early Tuesday morning, according to Millbrook police.

    Police said they identified the man in the graphic video depicting a sexual assault of a child being shared on social media. 

    Germaine Moore,44, is wanted on 11 counts including sexual assault of a child, distribution of a video, among others. 

    Alabama Law enforcement officials said Moore is 6 feet tall and 214 pounds. 

    He also has active warrants from Detroit Michigan with full extradition and multiple pending charges in Alabama. 

