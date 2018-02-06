UPDATE: February 6, 2018.
Germaine Moore turned himself into police early Tuesday morning, according to Millbrook police.
----
Police said they identified the man in the graphic video depicting a sexual assault of a child being shared on social media.
>> What to do if the video is sent to you
Germaine Moore,44, is wanted on 11 counts including sexual assault of a child, distribution of a video, among others.
Alabama Law enforcement officials said Moore is 6 feet tall and 214 pounds.
He also has active warrants from Detroit Michigan with full extradition and multiple pending charges in Alabama.
