  • Suspect shot, killed during attempted robbery at Chinese restaurant, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a deadly attempted robbery.

    The incident happened Monday night around 9:00 p.m. at Sing Lay located at 2684 Frayser Boulevard. 

    Police said during an attempted robbery, the robber was shot by an employee. The suspect later died from his injuries. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    We're live on the scene and will have the latest developments on FOX13's Good Morning Memphis.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories