Suspect shot by deputies in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by law enforcement in Bartlett.
Jeremy Pierre is on the scene. You can watch his Facebook live below from the scene, and he will have a live report on FOX13 News at 5 & 6.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. The crime scene is at WJ Freeman Park.
Shelby County Deputies and Bartlett Police on the scene of officer involved shooting. I’m gathering details. pic.twitter.com/IErHm8Ypbu— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 23, 2018
SCSO originally told FOX13 the suspect is "down." He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The deputy is "fine," according to officials.
The TBI has taken over the investigation.
In route from Jackson. Stay tuned for the most updated information. https://t.co/7G2VBNuMBO— Micheal Jones (@TBIMicheal) January 23, 2018
We have a crew to the scene, and we will have a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}