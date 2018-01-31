Suspect slams car into cruiser on Hacks Cross Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened on Hacks Cross Road, south of Winchester Road.
Shelby County deputies told us they noticed a stolen vehicle and tried to pull over the driver. The driver led deputies on a chase. Moments later, the suspect rammed his vehicle into the deputies’ cruiser.
Officials were eventually able to pull over the suspect and take him into custody.
No injuries have been reported.
