  • Suspect slams car into cruiser on Hacks Cross Road

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened on Hacks Cross Road, south of Winchester Road.

    Shelby County deputies told us they noticed a stolen vehicle and tried to pull over the driver. The driver led deputies on a chase. Moments later, the suspect rammed his vehicle into the deputies’ cruiser.

    Officials were eventually able to pull over the suspect and take him into custody.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: