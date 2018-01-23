Suspect wanted for murder in Nashville arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man wanted for a murder at a Nashville gas station was apprehended in Memphis.
Accused murderer Mardeus Phillips, 25, was wanted for the December 21 fatal shooting of Louis Lisi outside the North Nashville TN Z-Mart. He was apprehended Tuesday morning in Memphis by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, a Shelby County K-9 unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Phillips and his co-defendant Jamil Holloway, 23, are accused of opening fire on Lisi in the parking lot of the store. Holloway was arrested on December 29.
She was apparently operating a game of chance in a trailer outside Z-Mart along Clarksville Pike when two gunmen opened fire at about 8:20 p.m.
Lisi and a man acting as security for him, Williams Fox, 64, were both struck by gunfire.
Lisi, 56, died at a local hospital. Fox suffered a non-critical gunshot wound.
