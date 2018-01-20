  • Suspect wearing surgical mask robs Kroger Pharmacy in Collierville, police say

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to an armed robbery at Kroger Pharmacy in the 200 block of North Byhalia Rd. in Collierville.

    Collierville Police responded to the scene Thursday at 10:12 that night.

    The victim told police the suspect was a male with short hair, 5' 10", wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a white surgical mask, and a gray skull cap.

    Officers said the suspect produced a pistol and demanded for all of the oxycontin. The suspect then took all the oxycontin and ran out of the store.

    Another employee saw the suspect drive away in a red sedan.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Collierville CrimeStoppers at 901-457-CASH. 

     

