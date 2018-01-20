Suspect wearing surgical mask robs Kroger Pharmacy in Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police responded to an armed robbery at Kroger Pharmacy in the 200 block of North Byhalia Rd. in Collierville.
Collierville Police responded to the scene Thursday at 10:12 that night.
The victim told police the suspect was a male with short hair, 5' 10", wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a white surgical mask, and a gray skull cap.
Officers said the suspect produced a pistol and demanded for all of the oxycontin. The suspect then took all the oxycontin and ran out of the store.
Another employee saw the suspect drive away in a red sedan.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Collierville CrimeStoppers at 901-457-CASH.
