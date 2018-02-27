  • Suspects dine-and-dash, pull gun on restaurant employee

    Memphis police are trying to find multiple people who stole from a Memphis restaurant, and then threatened a restaurant employee. 

    According to police, the suspects ate at the Pacific Fusion restaurant off of Germantown Parkway. After they finished, they jumped up and ran outside. 

    Three employees ran outside and one grabbed the driver door. 

    The employee said, "you are going to pay for the meals," as he opened the door. MPD said the suspect chambered a round in a black semi-automatic handgun, and threatened him. 

    Security cameras were able to capture the altercation, according to the police report.  

