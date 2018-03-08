0 Suspects fire shots at MPD officers in Midtown, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old LaDerron Easley, has been charged with 4 counts of Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder and Evading Arrest. The passenger remains at large. https://t.co/jUt7coErgA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2018

Memphis Police continue working a shooting in Midtown.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forrest and North Avalon. Info is limited at the moment, but MPD told FOX13 an unknown suspect fired shots at the officers in the area.

Officers are on the scene at Forrest and North Avalon regarding a shooting. Preliminary info: an unknown suspect fired shots in the area where officers were present. Susps fled the scene. One suspect is in custody. Officers did not return fire. Additional details will follow. pic.twitter.com/SwXferun4S — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2018

The suspects fled the scene. One suspect is in custody at this time, but another is still on the run.

The officers did not fire back.

We talked to a Midtown resident in the area who was completely shocked.

“I was walking my dog in the front yard and we just hear a loud crash,” the resident said who didn't want to be identified.

The resident went on to say she saw the suspects running away.

“I went to the back of my house and actually saw them jumping the fence and you heard the gunshots go off,” she said.

The resident continued talking to FOX13's Tony Atkins and said she saw guns feet away from her.

“I walked up and looked on the ground and there was a gun.”

The resident has one final message to her fellow neighbors.

“Just keep your loved ones safe and close,” she said.

FOX13 is working with MPD to learn more on this search, so keep checking back for updates on this developing story.

