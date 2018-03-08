  • Suspects fire shots in area where MPD officers working in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a shooting in Midtown. 

    The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forrest and North Avalon. Info is limited at the moment, but MPD told FOX13 an unknown suspect fired shots in the area where officers were present.

    The suspects fled the scene. One suspect is in custody. 

    The officers did not fire back. 

    We are on the scene working to learn more info, so check back for updates. 

