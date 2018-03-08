Suspects fire shots in area where MPD officers working in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a shooting in Midtown.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forrest and North Avalon. Info is limited at the moment, but MPD told FOX13 an unknown suspect fired shots in the area where officers were present.
Officers are on the scene at Forrest and North Avalon regarding a shooting. Preliminary info: an unknown suspect fired shots in the area where officers were present. Susps fled the scene. One suspect is in custody. Officers did not return fire. Additional details will follow. pic.twitter.com/SwXferun4S— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2018
The suspects fled the scene. One suspect is in custody.
The officers did not fire back.
We are on the scene working to learn more info, so check back for updates.
