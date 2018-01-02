Suspects on the run following gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a business robbery at a Marathon Gas station on Christmas Eve.
The incident took place around 11:40 p.m. in east Memphis near Baptist East Memorial Hospital.
Officers were told one male entered the store, approached the front counter and made a purchase with cash.
Once the clerk opened the cash drawer, the suspect reached over the counter and took the money, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 the clerk attempted to close the drawer, but was told by the suspect, "step back or get hurt."
The suspect then snatched all the money from the cash drawer, then fled the scene in a cream 4-door 2011 Ford Focus.
MPD said the suspect was captured on video surveillance entering the business and removing cash from the register.
A second subject was seen outside sitting on the passenger side of the Ford Focus, but never got out of the vehicle.
Police described the first suspect as a man, 5'6" - 5'9", 40 to 50 years old, skinny build, wearing a gray (LRG) sweater, dark colored denim jeans, black beanie skull cap and black shoes.
No arrests have been made at this time, this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information pertaining to this case, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Trending Now:
- TVA: Power Supply Alert urges customers to conserve energy
- SCFD: Crews battling large house fire in Shelby County
- Officers in recovery after getting shot at New Year’s Eve party
- Family still looking for answers for man shot outside of job days after Thanksgiving
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}