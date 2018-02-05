Suspicious package delivered to Shelby County Jail East

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned that a "suspicious package" was delivered to Shelby County Jail East mailroom.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the package contained a small amount of cocaine.
The investigation is ongoing to determine who sent the package and who may have been coordinating its delivery on the inside.
We're digging to learn more and will have the latest updates on FOX13 News at 5.
