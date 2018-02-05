SUV slams into home, 3 people injured

Three people are recovering after an SUV crashed into their home, leaving a massive hole.
It happened on the 47000 block of Gill Road around 2:30 a.m.
Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and one woman was taken the Methodist South, the woman who owns the house told FOX13.
This scared baby was trapped in her kennel after the car ran into her home. Firefighters were able to get her out... but the family says there were only a few inches between her and the car. pic.twitter.com/q74lEXZfIr— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) February 5, 2018
We do not know their conditions.
FOX13 has a crew live on the scene working to learn more information, and will bring you live updates throughout Good Morning Memphis.
