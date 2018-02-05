  • SUV slams into home, 3 people injured

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Three people are recovering after an SUV crashed into their home, leaving a massive hole. 

    It happened on the 47000 block of Gill Road around 2:30 a.m.

    Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and one woman was taken the Methodist South, the woman who owns the house told FOX13. 

    We do not know their conditions. 

