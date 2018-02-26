  • SUV slams into MLGW truck, 2 children injured

    Two children were rushed to the hospital after a truck slammed into a Memphis, Light, Gas and Water Truck. 

    According to police, the kids are expected to make a full recovery, however, one adult was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

    The crash happened on the 4100 block of Holmes Road. The MLGW employee was not hurt. 

