SUV slams into MLGW truck, 2 children injured

Two children were rushed to the hospital after a truck slammed into a Memphis, Light, Gas and Water Truck.
According to police, the kids are expected to make a full recovery, however, one adult was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The crash happened on the 4100 block of Holmes Road. The MLGW employee was not hurt.
