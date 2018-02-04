Tax-a-thon helps Mid-South file taxes

There was a 12-hour Tax-a-thon to help dozens of Mid-Southeners with tax preparations.
A filing blitz was hosted by United Way today inside the Southland Mall.
Those living in a household bringing in $54,000 or less, were offered free filing as well as free financial coaching.
Organizers told FOX13 last year more than $12M in refunds went to those who were assisted with filing; and they’re hopeful even more money will be returned this year.
"We really want to help them save money," United Way of the Mid-South President.CEO Kenneth Robinson said. "When there is a huge influx of cash back into those households, those families understand that they can save that money and they can apply it to the things they need to spend the money on."
If you missed today’s Tax-a- thon, not to worry. You can call 2-1-1 from your phone to set up an appointment.
For more information click here.
