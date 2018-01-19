  • TBI: Investigators on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Tennessee

    HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County.

    Reports said the incident took place Friday morning.

    The TBI is currently responding to incident. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.  

