TBI: Investigators on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Tennessee

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County.
Reports said the incident took place Friday morning.
HAPPENING NOW: We have Agents on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County. We will pass along more details soon. pic.twitter.com/Y29Qn2qTjv— TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 19, 2018
The TBI is currently responding to incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
