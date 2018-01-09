  • TBI: Man arrested for Lauderdale County murder

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a man for a murder in 2017. 

    On August, 7, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office started investigating a homicide on the 900 block of Barry Marrow Road in Henning, Tenn.

    Kenneth Jamar Peat was the victim.

    Deputies asked for the TBI to assist in the case. 

    According to the TBI, the investigation pointed towards Danny Deberry, however, they did not release further details. 

    Deberry is currently in jail being held on $125,000 bond, charged with criminal responsibility for conduct of another to wit; First-Degree murder and felony unlawful possession of a weapon. 

    This is the second person arrested in connection with this crime. 

     

