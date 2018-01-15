TDOT prepares for round 2 of snow across the Mid-South

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The second round of snow is coming to the Mid-South.

We met Arlington's Cathy Daniels at the gas pump early Monday morning and she said the idea of round two of snow in the Mid-South is not a good one.

" Unfortunately, Memphians are not that good at driving in bad weather," she said.

TDOT's Steve Lemmon supervises the yard in Arlington or trucks are loaded with salt in brine to help clear the interstate. He told FOX13 some roadways are still not clear from Friday storm.

"That is we are out here the last couple of days working on our major routes in the last few working on our secondary routes," Lemmon said.

TDOT keeps 20 snow trucks in Shelby County they are outfitted with plows on the front of the truck for snow and an ice scraping blade on the bottom of the truck to remove compacted ice from the road. They spread salt in brine each truck cost about a quarter of $1 million.

One of the secret deicing agents here is called potato juice. They make potato juice with the brine the starch makes it stick to the roadway.

"Potato juice is our ice be going to product it's a very good product it works wonders," Lemmon's said.

Back to Cathy Daniels of Arlington, she seems to think the storm this time will be different in that TDOTS Road preps will help.

"I watched you guys earlier and I noticed there was a surprising number of trucks that we now have several trucks they show lined up and ready to go," Daniels said.

