0 Teen admits to killing Memphis couple, setting apartment on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a Memphis couple was found dead in an apartment that went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

Aareon Berryman, 18, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated arson, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture or sell, and possession of ecstasy with the intent to manufacture or sell.

On Thursday afternoon, an MPD officer heard multiple gunshots coming from an apartment complex located in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle. Witnesses began yelling, "It's a robbery happening!"

Moments later, the officer found Berryman running northbound from an apartment unit engulfed in flames. After a short foot chase, Berryman was caught and taken into custody. Officers asked the suspect if anyone was still in the apartment.

Berryman told police there were two other people inside the burning apartment where he "left them."

Memphis Fire Department made the scene after being notified of the apartment fire. MFD found the body of Brandon Allen lying on the kitchen floor and the body Regina Allen in the back bedroom. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

FOX13 learned the couple celebrated Regina's birthday just four days ago.

Berryman admitted to killing both victims, taking their property, and setting their apartment on fire. The suspect had an AR-15, loaded handgun, 2 jars of marijuana, 3 plastic bags of marijuana, 3 prescription pill bottles, and a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Officials said 8 to 16 units were completely or partially burned out in the process.

