Teen arrested and charged following Mississippi homicide

    By: Tom Dees

    TATE COUNTY, Mississippi - A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged after a homicide in Coldwater.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting killed 33-year-old Steve Lipford, Monday night.

    Chief Undra Todd said the two got into an argument in the 500 block of North Street.

    Devaunte Eason, 16, is being held in the Tate County Jail for a $1 million bond.

    We will keep you updated on this situation once details are available.  
     

