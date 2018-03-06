  • Teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Cordova teen

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 21-year-old Memphis man is behind bars charged with First Degree Murder in the death of a Memphis teen. 

    Mario Colbert has been arrested in the death of 18-year-old Eddie McDonald, Eddie's mother told FOX13. Eddie's mother, Dena, told FOX13 her son died saving his friend.

    FOX13 reported back in Jan of 2017, two other teens were accused of killing Eddie at the Cordova house party. 

    Jeylon Harvey,19, and Aaron Marr,18, are charged in the shooting as well. Both suspects are facing first degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.

