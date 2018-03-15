Mid-South teen convicted of capital murder gets life in prison

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A 17-year-old Arkansas boy will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of capital murder.
Avante Lawshea was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery following a robbery of the Cherry Tree convenience store in Blytheville on November 5, 2016.
"Lawshea received life in prison without the possibility of parole for the two charges of Capital Murder, plus an additional ten years for the charge of Aggravated Robbery. Further, he was subject to an additional sentence enhancement of ten years for committing a felony involving a homicide in the presence of a child."
- Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, State of Arkansas
Lawshea is one of four defendants charged with the murders of 62-year-old Bahadur “Bob” Dhillion and 57-year-old Anthony Tramble.
