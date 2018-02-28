0 Teen criminals being released due to lack of detention center in Western Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Counties in Western Tennessee say criminals in their area are never being thrown in jail; specifically teen offenders because more than a dozen counties have no access to a juvenile detention center.

Police in Tipton County have had to find ways to work around the issue.

Trending stories:

When deputies detain a teenager, they sometimes drive the kid around all night because it is easier than driving three hours to find the nearest open bed in Murfreesboro especially when the teen has to be back here by 9 a.m.

“We have a real lack of space to house juveniles that need to be detained after they commit these crimes,” said Mark Davidson, District Attorney for the 25th district of Western Tennessee.

Many teens in the area know if they are picked up by police, it is really like an Uber back to their parents house; like when Covington arrested two teens this month for car break-ins.

“Unfortunately, those juveniles, we have no place to put them, and they were released to their parents, and they are back out on the streets,” said Chief Buddy Lewis with the Covington Police Department.

One of the teens was out casing cars days later, according to the chief.

“He was seen at walking around another night late. One of our sergeants on the Covington Police Department saw him and issued him a citation for a violation of curfew, called his parents, and they had to come get him again,” said Chief Lewis.

That was for a minor property crime, but sometimes the arrests are more serious.

“Aggravated assault, robberies, we've had some attempted homicides and we had some actual homicides,” said Gen. Davidson. “My fear is that violent juveniles that are released and sent home to their parents will commit more crimes and the public will be, public safety will be at risk.”

District Attorney Mark Davidson said much of Western Tennessee is in need.

“Anywhere from 15 to 20 counties probably facing the same issues that we face and the 25th,” he said.

Davidson knows it won’t be quick or cheap, but he said it will benefit the teens themselves and the community.

“It's going to take funding and support from the local and state levels, but we need to find a way to get the resources together to address this issue.

Juvenile facilities are more expensive particularly to run day-to-day.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Officer told FOX13 that it costs, on average, three times as much to detain a teen offender because of sleeping requirements, education classes, and counselors.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.