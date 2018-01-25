Teen escapes DCS custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department and the Department of Child Services are looking for a minor who escaped from their custody Monday while at an East Memphis dentist office.
The Department of Children Services told us the juvenile suspect had been behaving well, and that’s why he wasn’t shackled when he went to his dentist appointment.
However, before he could make it into the office, he made a mad dash toward the Houston Levee Apartments.
The Memphis Police Department confirmed with FOX13 the minor they are looking for has a criminal background.
This isn’t the first time a child escaped DCS custody. In early December, FOX13 broke the story of a teen who slipped out of his ankle shackles at the a DCS office near the airport.
That juvenile was last seen running onto Interstate 240.
DCS couldn’t provide FOX13 specific information about the minor who escaped.
